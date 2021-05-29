Daniel Lee Kehrer, 82, of New Baden, died Friday, May 28, 2021 at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden. He was born November 16, 1938 in New Memphis, the son of Ralph Joseph and Myrtle Johanna, nee Stolte, Kehrer. He married Jean Dell Berberich and she survives in New Baden.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Huelsmann of Trenton; three grandchildren, Kollin (Anne) Huelsmann of Germantown, Alexander Huelsmann of Trenton, and Vanesa (Ryan) Zierman of Belgrade, Serbia; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Everly Huelsmann, Zade, Aubrey and Jolee Grace Huelsmann; a sister, Joan M Krausz; brother-in-law and sisterin-law, Gary & Angela Berberich of Clover, SC; nephews, Steven (Jane) Kehrer and Robert (Susie) Kehrer of New Memphis, IL; and nieces, Michelle (Daniel) Bradley, Kristen (Jon) Farmer, and Erin (Chris Delaski) Berberich.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lee Kehrer, II, a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph J. (Skip) & Jean (Ford) Kehrer; and brothers-in –law and sister-in-law, Marvin Krausz, Eugene H. & Marcella (Dell), nee Maxfield, Berberich.

Mr. Kehrer was a carpenter for the Carpenters Local 662 in St. Louis, MO. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.