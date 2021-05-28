Dennis E. Neumann, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in rural Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, December 10, 1944, in Highland, IL, the son of Eldo and Verna (nee Gilomen) Neumann.

On Sunday, February 14, 1999, he married Linda K. Merkle-Neumann, nee Pollitt, at Maui, Hawaii, who survives.

He was a member of the Teamsters and Woodmen of the World, Lodge 105, Highland, IL (Life Member).

He was born in Highland, IL and grew up on the family farm north of Highland. He lived most of his life on the family farm. He enjoyed driving a truck and was a truck driver most of his life driving for many companies as a Teamster. He was a part time farmer, farming the family farm. He enjoyed time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent many mornings at the Highland Diner with friends; bowled on leagues at the Grantfork Bowling Alley and enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include:

Wife – Linda K. Merkle-Neumann, Highland, IL

Daughter – Jeannine R. (Jason) Moore, Highland, IL

Daughter – Nicole L. (Scott) Neumann-Brown, Highland, IL

Son – Brad A. (Jodi) Neumann, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Denise C. (Pete Szuba) Lucco, Edwardsville, IL

Step Son – Darren A. Merkle, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Connor M. Lucco

Grandchild – Hunter M. Merkle

Grandchild – Chloe M. Neumann

Grandchild – Rylee R. Brown

Grandchild – Clayton B. Neumann

Grandchild – Madisyn L. Brown

Great Grandchild – Michael W. Lucco

Great Grandchild – Chloe N. Lucco.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Eldo L. Neumann – Died 11/5/1996

Mother – Verna E. Neumann (nee Gilomen) – Died 4/11/2004.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Private Graveside Service at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL,

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Heartland Hospice.