Dennis H. Fischer, age 77, of Breese, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 15, 1943 in Breese, son of the late Henry “Harry” and Elvira “Vera”, nee Kreke, Fischer. Dennis married Mary Beth “Mitzi” Altepeter on September 28, 1963 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2018.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Gerald “Jerry” Fischer and Ron “Fonz” Fischer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vince and Marie, nee Krebs, Altepeter.

Dennis is survived by his children, Chris (Mike) Hilmes of Breese and Jeffrey (Mary) Fischer of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Kristen (Chris Kennington) Hilmes of Wentzville, MO, and Matthew Hilmes of Breese; siblings Bill (Beth) Fischer of Breese and Maribeth (Calvin) Rogers of Breese; sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, Carol Fischer of Breese, Gwen Fischer of Breese, and Jerry (Marcia) Altepeter of Swansea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a 1961 graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School and went on to retire from McDonnell Douglas where he was a supervisor of his department as a quality control analyst. In his free time, he enjoyed going metal detecting, fishing, gardening, coin collecting, and when his children were younger, coaching little league baseball games.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, May 17, 2021 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at the church or my mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.