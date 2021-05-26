Doris E. Neumann, age 85 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, June 18, 1935, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Leo A. and Aline (nee Niggli) Steiner.

On Sunday, April 05, 1959, she married Marvin E. Neumann at Grantfork E & R Church, Grantfork, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ.

Mrs. Neumann was born at Highland, IL; grew up on the family farm east of Grantfork, IL. She attended Fairview Country school. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Wick Pipe Organ in Highland. A year after her marriage, she and Marvin moved to their farm north of Pocahontas, IL to raise livestock and grain – they continue to live there. She was a True Farmers’s Wife, helping with all of the farm. Doris enjoyed baking and cooking. She always had a big garden. She enjoyed reading and visiting with family and friends. For many years she taught Sunday School at the Grantfork United Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

Husband – Marvin E. Neumann, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Darrell M. Neumann (wife-Dawn M. Heimann-Neumann), Aviston, IL

Son – Dean M. Neumann (Fiancee – Sonja L. Neal), Saint Louis, MO

Grandson – Ian D. Heimann, Aviston, IL

Brother – Vernon L. Steiner, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Carol L. Bottum, Lincoln, NE

Sister – Lois E. (Orville) Riepshoff, Highland, IL

Brother – David P. (Audrey) Steiner, Alhambra, IL

Sister In-Law – Betty J. Steiner, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – JoAnn Steiner, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Leo A. Steiner – Died 03/15/1986

Mother – Aline A. (nee Niggli) Steiner – Died 08/30/1996

Sister – Margery J. Wieseman – Died 05/07/1992

Brother – Alvin P. Steiner – Died 09/07/2016

Brother – Earl K. Steiner – Died 08/31/2017

Sister In-Law – Lois L. Steiner – Died 04/11/2014

Brother In-Law – Walt H. Wieseman – Died 01/30/2012

Brother In-Law – Duane O. Suess – Died 07/30/1991

Brother In-Law – Robert O. Bottum – Died 03/28/2012.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Hug Cemetery in Millersburg, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ, Vitas Hospice, or Hug Cemetery.