Dorothy M. “Dot” Kimberlin, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, May 09, 2021, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, IL.

She was born on September 24, 1929, in Pierron, IL, the daughter of John and Emma (nee Benke) Korte.

On November 24, 1955, she married Dale C. Kimberlin at St. Paul Church in Highland, IL. He passed away on April 04, 2000.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She was also a member of St. Anne Altar Society and Auxiliary to V.F.W Post 5694.

Mrs. Kimberlin was born in Pierron, IL and graduated from St. Paul School in Highland, IL in 1948. She worked for the Salvatorian Fathers in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin for 1 1/2 years and then returned to Highland to work for D’Arcy Advertising in St. Louis, MO. After her marriage, she worked at the Sears Catalog Store, Korte Construction Company, and Armbruster Sheet Metal Company. Always athletic, she enjoyed bowling (with many championship teams) and playing softball (her over 60 team had won two bronze metals (3rd place) in the national Senior Olympics in four trips) She liked watching her daughters play softball in the over 40 softball league at VFW. She enjoyed helping and serving at the VFW Fish Fry and making cole slaw and potato salad. She was Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital for St. Paul Church, and she bowled Tuesday morning Seniors League at Hi Top Bowl.

Survivors include :

Son – Jeff C. (Barb) Kimberlin, Rushville, IL

Son – Gary J. (Elisa) Kimberlin, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kim M. (Husband Alan Winkeler) Kimberlin, Highland, IL

Daughter – Sara J. (Randy) Stein, Highland, IL

Daughter – Patty A. Kimberlin, Kauai, HI

Daughter – Becky L. Kimberlin, Austin, TX

Grandson – Ryan M. (Stacey) Kampwerth, St. Rose, IL

Grandson – Brett W. (Significant Other Jordan Semmelmayer) Kampwerth, Dallas, TX

Granddaughter – Lindsey M. Kampwerth, Breese, IL

Granddaughter – Brittney R. (Significant Other John Becker) Stein, Highland, IL

Grandson – Troy C. (Niki) Kimberlin, Tokoyo, Japan

Grandson – Victor R. Kimberlin, Fulton, IL

Great Grandchild – Alexis M. Kampwerth

Great Grandchild – Juhani Kimberlin

Great Grandchild – Nash C. Kimberlin

Great Grandchild – Charlotte A. Kampwerth

Great Grandchild – Brooks Kampwerth

Great Grandchild – Atana Kimberlin

Great Grandchild – Baby Kampwerth due in July

Brother – Marcellus W. “Popeye” (Agnes) Korte, Breese, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – John G. Korte- -Died 12/11/1955

Mother – Emma E. Korte nee Benke – Died 12/20/1990

Husband – Dale C. Kimberlin – Died 4/4/2000

Brother – Joseph G. Korte – Died 1/4/2010

Brother – Eugene B. “Gene” Korte – Died 10/28/2015

Brother – Gerald G. “Jerry” Korte – Died 1/10/2016

Sister – Magdalen M. “Madge” Haenny – Died 11/11/2006

Sister – Lenore “Toots” Windsor – 11/2/2020

Brother – Sgt. Jerome A. Korte US Air Force – Died 12/7/1944

Brother – Alfred H. Korte – Died 7/17/1998

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Educational Foundation, VFW Aux., or Masses.