Edith T. Scott, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.

She was born on Thursday, April 28, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Victor and Agnes (nee Voegele) Wick.

On Saturday, July 19, 1952, she married Neville G. Scott at St. Paul Catholic Church Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Edith was born and grew up in Highland, IL. She graduated from St. Paul High School. She worked at Seitz Jewelry Store, Piggley Wiggley bakery and the Nutrition Store, all in Highland. She was a St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan, enjoyed cross word and word search puzzles, bird watching, cooking, the trip to Europe and a trip to Haiti with St. Paul Catholic Church. She and her family went on camping trips for many years through out the United States.

Survivors include:

Husband – Neville G. Scott, Highland, IL

Son – James D. Scott, Highland, IL

Son – Daniel G. (Susan) Scott, Hamel, IL

Daughter – Debra L. “Debi” (Pete) Wetzel, Crete, IL

Son – John D. (Teri) Scott, Highland, IL

Brother – Vincent R. (Doris) Wick, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – Seventeen .

Great Grandchildren – Twenty One.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Victor J. Wick – Died 02/20/1980

Mother – Agnes C. Wick – Died 11/09/1982

Son – Thomas J. Scott – Died 1/27/1966

Brother – Dr. Quintin J. Wick MD – Died 5/4/1976.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family in leiu of flowers .