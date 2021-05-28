Edward L. Santel, 63, of Damiansville, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. He was born April 22, 1958 in Breese, the son of Robert “Smitty” and Ellarine, nee Fauke, Santel. He married Kristie Hess September 8, 1984 in St. Jacob, IL and she survives in Damiansville.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his mother, Ellarine Santel of Damiansville; a sister, Sonja (Jeff) Jansen; a brother, Chris Santel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gerise & Dave Geiger; his mother-inlaw, Estelle Hess; aunts and uncles, Bernadine Koopmann, Diane & Eugene Masterson, Herman & Dolores Fauke, and Esther Santel; as well as many cherished cousins, and loved nieces & nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Wilbur J. Hess; his grandparents, Catherine Hug, Edward Strake, Adolf “Bud” Hug, and Clemens & Sarah Santel; and uncles and aunts Alfred & Janet Santel, Aloys Santel, Delores & Jerome Varel, and Ralph Koopman.

Mr. Santel was a member of St. Damian Parish in Damiansville. He loved listening to country music and anything from the 70’s, talking to people, loved all animals, going to Carlyle Lake and enjoying nature, looking at Christmas lights, and always enjoyed the flowers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden with Deacon Glenn Netemeyer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Damian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials made in memory of Edward are suggested to the St. Damian Parish or Clin-Clair Fire Department and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be left for the Santel family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.