Eileen E. Albrecht, age 80 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Sunday, June 16, 1940, in Highland, IL, the daughter of George and Vivian (nee Beckie) Merkle.

On Saturday, September 22, 1962, she married Raymond C. Albrecht at Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Thursday, August 04, 2011.

Born at Highland, IL; grew up on a farm east of Highland near Pierron. She attended Kyle County School and graduated from Highland High School in 1957. She worked a couple years for Alton Box Board and then reared her children. She and her husband were in a bowling league. She loved flowers and gardening, cooking and baking, crossword puzzles and trivia questions.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Kristy L. Neumann, Belleville, IL

Daughter – Melanie K. Buttry, Marine, IL

Daughter – Lorinda S. (Curt) Barker, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kevin M. (Quinn) Neumann, Brentwood, MO

Grandchild – Kory S. (Erin) Neumann, Fairview Heights, IL

Grandchild – Tera E. Barker, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Cassidy S. Barker, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Chad R. Barker, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Marie Persell , Litchfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – George M. Merkle – Died 6/25/1975

Mother – Vivian E. Merkle, nee Beckie – Died 8/30/1981

Husband – Raymond C. Albrecht – Died 8/04/2011

Brother In-Law – Ron Persell.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois