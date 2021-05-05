Frances C. Wuebbels, nee Usselmann, age 95, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence.

She was born December 28, 1925 in Germantown Twp., a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine, nee Norrenberns, Usselmann. Frances married Melvin T. “Pop” Wuebbels on May 29, 1946 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1991.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice (Raymond) Book, Erwin Usselmann, Robert (Betty) Usselmann, Mary Agnes Usselmann, and Rita (Leo) Macke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Josephine, nee Vosholler, Wuebbels; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Usselmann, Floyd Kraft, Jean (Gus) Pflugmacher, Alois “Ollie” (Leona) Wuebbels, Frank “Snip” (Marie) Wuebbels, Ella (Harry) Nagel, Ed “Sparky” Hummel, Leona Wuebbels, Alvin (Frances M.) Wuebbels, and Wilbert “Cotton” Wuebbels.

Frances is survived by her children, Lester (Netsy) Wuebbels of Germantown, Joanie (Larry) Porzukowiak of Highland, Dave (Sue) Wuebbels of Germantown, and Debbie (Lester) Loepker of Germantown; grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Wuebbels, Darin (Alicia) Wuebbels, Tina (Milos) Milicevic, Nathan (Dana) Porzukowiak, Kris (Lindsay) Wuebbels, Jenna (Eric) Kues, Chad (Heather) Loepker, Holly (Brian) McDonald, and Sean Loepker; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Lauren, Ashley, Zach, Ryan, Melanie, Madalyn, Evan, Austin, Brady, Mikaela, Jackson, Gracie, Cayden, Claire, Logan, Drew; and was expecting her 1 st great-great-grandchild in a month; siblings, Frank (Rita) Usselmann of Breese, Louis Usselmann of Belleville, Greg (Anna Marie) Usselmann of St. Louis, and Rose Kraft of Breese; sister-in-law, Laura Wuebbels of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frances retired from Martha Manning Garment Factory in Mascoutah as a seamstress and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. She was proud to belong to the Illinois Ladies Garment Workers Union and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, cooking, and especially every moment with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday, May 7, 2021 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the St. Boniface Church, Daughters of St. Paul, or for Masses and will be received at the church or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.