Fremont G. Holzinger, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Fremont was born on Wednesday, October 11, 1939, in Highland, IL, to Albert and Frieda (nee Baumgartner) Holzinger.

On October 6, 1962 he married Rita Ottensmeier in Highland, IL.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Fremont was born on the family farm. He lived in the area all his life which included Grantfork, Marine and Highland. He served in the United States Army from February 1960 – October 1965. He worked as a body repairman at Schmitt Chevrolet in Greenville, IL and then for Young Bros. Pontiac in Collinsville, IL. He then joined his brother in the ownership of Holzinger Real Estate Agency which had offices in Highland, Greenville, Litchfield, Staunton, Troy, Trenton and New Baden. Fremont was involved in the real estate industry for over 40 years, retiring in his late 70’s, while continuing to own and manage rental properties. He led a very active life working outdoors, traveling, card playing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved to attend events of his grandchildren. Generous and caring in nature, Fremont was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Fremont enjoyed talking with people and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert H. Holzinger – Died 10/22/1973

Mother – Frieda Holzinger, nee Baumgartner – Died 2/26/1998

Wife of 37 years – Rita M. Holzinger, nee Ottensmeier

Married 10/6/1962 @ St. Paul Catholic Church – Died 9/10/1999

Step Daughter – Michele A. Pish – Died 11/05/2009

Brother – Wilfred Holzinger – Died 10/16/2019.

He is survived by his wife – Elizabeth J. “Betty” Pish-Holzinger,

nee Bugger, Highland, IL, married November 2, 2012

Son – Randy A. (Tonya) Holzinger, Highland, IL

Daughter – Connie M. (Kirk) Elmore, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Weston Holzinger, DC, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Karlee Holzinger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kenzie Holzinger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Zachary Elmore, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Kyle Elmore, Trenton, IL

Step Daughter – Megan M. Pish, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Carlene A. Messman, Saint Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Brionna Kelly, Highland, IL

Sister – Alberta Holzinger, Highland, IL

Sister – Antionette Holzinger-Vaugh, Collinsville, IL

Sister In-Law – Sue Holzinger, Highland, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL, Rev. Mark R. Smith, Pastor, First United Methodist Church, Trenton, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.