Gale A. Gipson, age 62 of Aviston, IL, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, October 08, 1958, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Delbert and Alice (nee Landers) Giller.

She married Charles E. Gipson, who passed away on Monday, July 11, 2005.

She was born in Highland; grew up in Jamestown, IL, and graduated from Central High School, Breese, IL. She was a nurses aid at Greenville Hospital and lived in Greenville. After her marriage to Chuck they moved to Brownstown. She was a factory worker at Owens-Brockway Plastics, Vandalia, IL. She enjoyed shopping, baking, playing games, Sci-Fi movies and collecting angels.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Rachel A. (Johnny) Masterson, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Alicia L. Gipson, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Anna Marie Belle Gipson

Grandchild – Octavia Frances Mull

Grandchild – Kira Sky Mull

Grandchild – Tristan Charles Gipson

Grandchild – Kaylee Spanheimer

Grandchild – Mandy Hart

Brother – Delbert D. (Martha) Giller, Jr., Carlyle, IL

Brother – Oliver H. Giller, Grand Junction, CO

Sister – Diane E. (Gary) Donaldson, Pocahontas, IL

Brother – Charles E. Giller, Mulberry Grove, IL

Brother – Daniel L. (Malvina) Giller, Jamestown, IL

Brother – Vern L. (Linda) Giller, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Delbert D. Giller – Died 3/08/2011

Mother – Alice E. Giller, nee Landers – Died 8/01/2012

Husband – Charles E. Gipson – Died 7/11/2005

Brother – Michael B. Giller – Died 11/05/1973 at age 17.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan L. Perry, officiating.

Interment will be at Hug Cemetery in Millersburg, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hug Cemetery.