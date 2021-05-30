Helen D. Bast, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Saturday, June 05, 1937, in Boulder, IL, the daughter of William and Cora (nee Cox) Lanham.

On Saturday, November 01, 1969, she married Delmar G. “Mike” Bast at Marine E & R Church, Marine, IL, who passed away on Monday, December 08, 2008.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine and Order of Eastern Star, Unity Chapter #608 – Marine, IL.

She was born at Boulder, IL and grew up there and Carlyle, IL. She graduated from Carlyle High School. She and her husband owned and operated D & D Oil Products at Edwardsville for 15 years. They also lived on a farm they owned and operated west of Marine. She later moved to Highland and worked as a kitchen manager for the Highland Home. She enjoyed her grandchildren and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Donna S. (Jimmie) Wildhaber, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Michael D. (Rebecca) Elliott, Douglas, WY

Son – William L. (Josie) Elliott, Highland, IL

Son – Keith G. (Nancy) Bast, Highland, IL

Son – Brian C. (Dawn) Bast, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Michelle L. Waeckerle, Highland, IL

Step Daughter In-law – Sue A. “Susie” Bast, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Tammy (Allan) Gieseking

Grandchild – Dana (Jason) Bohnenstiehl

Grandchild – Sean (Kimi) Elliott

Grandchild – Elizabeth (Ben) Butkus

Grandchild – Samantha Elliott

Grandchild – Ashley (Trey) Wilson

Grandchild – Kristee (Taylor) Brady

Grandchild – Hazel Bast

Grandchild – Erica (Ryan) Robinson

Grandchild – Casey Waeckerle

Grandchild – Jamie (Matt) Todt

Grandchild – Courtney (Carl) Chambers

Great Grandchildren – 15

Sister – Lucy Mae Hammel, Huey, IL

Brother In-Law – Hollis “Chuck” Tull

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Former Husband – Jimmie Elliott, Keysport, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William I. Lanham

Mother – Cora E Lanham (nee Cox)

Husband – Delmar G. “Mike” Bast – Died 12/8/2008

Step Son – Michael L. Bast – Died 3/9/2021

Brother – Wayne Lanham – 7/28/2014

Sister – Ruth Tull – Died 12/13/2019

Brother In-Law – Charles “Butch” Hammel – Died 4/3/2019

Sister In-Law – Grace “Maxine” Lanham – Died 4/10/2016

Brother In-Law – Wilbur Bast – Died 4/25/2000

Sister In-Law – Bernice Loos – Died 10/6/2009.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 07, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or American Cancer Society.