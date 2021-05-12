Jean M. Widman, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, March 19, 1929, in Tamalco, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Maud (nee Kuhn) Rench.

On Friday, February 10, 1950, she married Dale D. Widman in Arkansas, who passed away on Thursday, December 12, 1996.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL.

She was born at Tamalco, IL, and grew up in Bond County on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1947. She met her husband at a dance in Grantfork at Diamond Mineral Springs. They lived in Highland and he started Widman Construction in the late 1960’s. Jean worked at the Highland Shoe factory, was a telephone operator, Basler Electric and Jakel Manufacturing. They built their family home in the Grantfork timber south of town. Jean was the contractor’s wife for the company. She moved after her husband’s death into town in 1997. She liked to paint pictures, sewing, canoe trips on the Jack’s Fork river, wintering in Ft Meyers, FL, traveling to Switzerland, Germany (three times), England and cruises.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Brenda S. (Significant Other-Tom Montgomery) Hoiland, Fruitland, WA

Daughter – Becky J. Widman, Highland, IL

Daughter In-Law – Tina S. Widman, Benld, IL

Grandchild – Seth A. (Jen) Hoiland, Hunters, WA

Grandchild – Sarah L. Hoiland, Spokane, WA

Step Grandchild – Stephen T. Warner, Jr., Benld, IL

Step Grandchild – Kristina M. (Keith) Toles, Shelbyville, KY

Great Grandchild – Tayven J. Hoiland, Hunters, WA

Step Great Grandchildren – Seven

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Floyd Rench

Mother – Maud nee Kuhn Rench

Husband – Dale D. Widman – Died 12/12/1996

Son – Tim D. Widman – Died 12/18/2012

Sister – Helen Greimann – Died 2016

Sister – Lola Rench – Died at age 12

Sister – Agnes Pringle – Died 1994

Sister – Elsie Seibert – Died 2002

Brother – Carroll Rench – 1988.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ.