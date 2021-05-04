Jeanne S. Hodge, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 03, 2021, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on December 31, 1949, in Lafayette, Indiana the daughter of Sylvester “Wes” and Helen (nee Kirsch) Greives.

On June 27, 1970, she married Jerry K. Hodge at Dunnington, IN. He passed away on February 16, 1997.

Jeanne was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

Jeanne grew up in Dunnington, IN. She attended Ambia, IN High School. She worked at Purdue University for a short while. She and her husband lived in O’Fallon, IL for 3 years before moving to Highland in 1973. She worked at Blair Television, and retired as Office Manager. After retirement she worked at Broadway Tire and Battery in the office. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, visiting winery’s, travel, gardening and her rose garden. She also cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include :

Son – Matthew L. (Kim) Hodge, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Quincie M. Hayden, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Taylor L. Reidelberger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Isabelle C. Hodge, Highland, IL

Significant Other – Anthony A. Garner, Highland, IL

Brother – Tony (Mary) Greives, Lafayette, IN

Brother – Leon (Jeanne) Greives, Rossville, IN

Brother – Larry (Mary Beth) Greives, Lafayette, IN

Brother – Rick (Denise) Greives, Lafayette, IN

Brother – Ray (Pat) Greives, Lafayette, IN

Sister – Elaine (Chris) Flynn, Boswell, IN

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Sylvester “Wes” Greives

Mother – Helen Greives, nee Kirsch

Husband – Jerry K. Hodge – Died 2/16/1997

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 06, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM on Friday, May 07, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 07, 2021, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.