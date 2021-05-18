Jeffrey A. Wellen, Sr., age 55 of Glen Carbon, IL, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Friday, July 23, 1965, in Highland, IL, the son of Dennis and Kay (nee Kapp) Wellen.

He was a former member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Born and reared in Highland, IL. Graduated from Highland High School in 1984. He graduate from SIUE School of Nursing and St. Louis University Accelerated Master of Science Nursing (AMSN). He worked at First National Bank; as a registered nurse he worked for St. Mary’s Hospital, E. St. Louis; Anderson Hospital, Maryville and Barnes-Jewish BJC Hospital, St. Louis. He was a trauma and flight nurse. The last several years he worked at Gateway Regional Hospital, Granite City. in the Supervisor Care Management Dept.. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed hanging out with his children, fishing and playing golf.

Survivors include:

Mother – Kay M. Wellen, nee Kapp, Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – Suzanne K. (Significant Other – Chris Peugh) Wellen, Warner Robins, GA

Son – Jeffrey A. Wellen, Jr., Glen Carbon, IL

Brother – Matthew J. (Anita Wilson Wellen) Wellen, Carol Stream, IL

Niece – Bailey Nicole Wellen, Kenosha, WI.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Dennis H. Wellen – Died 8/8/2007.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 05, 2021, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 05, 2021, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.