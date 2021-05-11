Jodie A. Kermarrec Broniec, age 43 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home, Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, April 12, 1978, in Reading, England, the daughter of Garbo and Sylvia (nee Savill) Kermarrec.

Jodie was born in Reading, England and grew up in Newbury, England. She graduated from St. Bartholomew’s High School, Newbury, England. She and her family then moved to O’Fallon, IL. She worked as a in home nurses aid, caring for the elderly, in Alton, IL. She moved to Highland, IL, in 2000. She continued working as a nurses aid and worked at Ed & Millie’s Tavern. For the last year she had also worked at Peppermint Pre School, Highland, as a housekeeper. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed. She enjoyed being with family, arts and crafts and baking.

Survivors include:

Mother & Step Father – Sylvia K. nee Savill (Larry D.) Ward, O’Fallon, IL

Father – Garbo “Joe” Kermarrec, Newbury, England

Daughter – Bailei N. Broniec, Highland, IL

Son – Ryley M. Broniec, Highland, IL

Sister – Zoe A. (Andy) Fry, Newbury, England

Sister – Kerry A. Kermarrec, Newbury, England

Sister – Linzi N. (Jerry) Foreman, Troy, IL

Sister – Shani L. (Marvin) Woods, O’Fallon, IL

Step-Brother – Trevor D. Ward, Stafford, VA.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Dr. Tom Hufty, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church, Maryville, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.