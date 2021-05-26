Joe E. Brokering, age 79, of New Baden, IL, born on October 9, 1941 in Shelbyville, IN, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Trenton Village in Trenton, IL.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 51 years, Mary Ann, nee Pfeffer, Brokering, whom he married on July 19, 1969; his daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Ruesink; two sons, Jeffrey (Jami) Brokering and Darin (Jill) Brokering; five grandchildren, Connor and Morgan Ruesink, Reid and Emmy Brokering, and Nash Brokering; two sisters, Molly (Larry) Hood and Vicki (Lee) Loveday; a brother, David Brokering; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Velma Brokering, Marie (Oliver) Bair, Jeanette Kunz, Larry (Carol) Pfeffer, and Eileen (Joseph) Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth M. and Caroline M., nee Metz, Brokering; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo S. and Marion M., nee Scharf, Pfeffer; a brother, Charles Brokering; a brother-in-law, William Kunz; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Joe was retired from Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood, MO. He was an Army veteran, a Life Member of the American Legion, and was recognized as Legionnaire of the Year in 2008. Joe enjoyed gardening with his wife, Mary Ann, at home and at their wooded property in Coulterville. His hobbies also included collecting, woodworking, watching NASCAR, and documenting local history.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, June 6, from 1-3 pm at the American Legion Clubroom in New Baden, IL. According to Joe’s wishes, he has been cremated.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 321 or to Heartland Hospice and can be received at the Legion or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.