Laura Nadine Sidwell Christian, 87 of Sorento, IL passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at home with family by her side.

Nadine was born September 14, 1933 in Reno, IL the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Edwards) Smith. Her father passed away when she was an infant. Nadine was raised with love by her mother in the home of great grandparents Albert and Nancy Edwards. She attended Reno Elementary, the three-year, high school in Sorento, and graduated from Staunton High School in 1951. Nadine attended Hickey Business School in St. Louis. April 18, 1953, Clifton Sidwell and Laura Nadine Smith were united in marriage. The newlyweds moved briefly to Massachusetts when Cliff was stationed there while serving in the Army. They raised “Three Good Kids,” and enjoyed over 30 happy years together before Cliff passed away in 1983. June 9, 1990, Garold Christian and Nadine were wed. Nadine joined Garold in operating “Garold’s Country Music Dancing” in Irving, IL until it closed. She was married over 30 wonderful years to this gentle, caring man. They loved dancing and traveling.

Nadine was a life-time member of Reno Southern Baptist Church, serving as secretary, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and pianist for many years. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Nadine’s first job was at Sorento School as a secretary to Principal Charles V. Romani. A farm wife, she tended livestock and performed the multitude of other chores that go hand-inhand with farm life. Nadine was an early telemarketer selling lots for Goose Creek Lake, Missouri. A generation of Sorento kids best remember Nadine as a no-nonsense school bus driver.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Sidwell; father, Carl Smith; mother, Ruth Nessl; step-father, Harold Nessl; grandmother, Bessie Bills; and aunt, June Bean.

Survivors include her husband, Garold Christian; children, Stephen (Linda) Sidwell, Sharon (Eldon) Young, Stacey (Pam) Sidwell; grandchildren, Joni (John) Young Sanders, Danny (Andrea) Young, Tina (Nathan) Sidwell Elam, Michael Sidwell, Toni Sidwell; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Young, Grace Young, Jay Sanders, Jillian Elam, Joey Sanders, Reece Elam, Jenna Sanders, Garrett Young, Cale Elam, and Grayson Sidwell; cousins, Sandra Jordan, Dennis Tosh and Jeffery Bean; and sister-in-law, Christine Welch.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or Reno Southern Baptist Church Building Fund, 661 16th Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246.

