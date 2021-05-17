Robert Vogel

Robert Vogel, age 80 of Breese and formerly of Maryville, passed away at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Mr. Vogel was born in Breese on March 26, 1941, a son of Hershel and Ida (Wuebbles) Vogel. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. After his service, Bob worked as a sales representative for Sysco Foods until his retirement.

Mr. Vogel is survived by a sister-in-law – Jeanette Vogel; his nieces and nephews – Lisa Hellmann, Jeff and Geralyn Vogel; great nephews – Michael Hellmann, Patrick Vogel, and Connor Vogel; a great great nephew – Joshua Hellmann; and many cousins, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Hershel and Ida Vogel, 2 brothers – James and Phillip Vogel, a nephew – Randy Hellmann, and a great nephew – Matthew Hellmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Vogel are suggested to Clinton County Senior Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.

