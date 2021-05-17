Robert Vogel, age 80 of Breese and formerly of Maryville, passed away at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Mr. Vogel was born in Breese on March 26, 1941, a son of Hershel and Ida (Wuebbles) Vogel. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. After his service, Bob worked as a sales representative for Sysco Foods until his retirement.

Mr. Vogel is survived by a sister-in-law – Jeanette Vogel; his nieces and nephews – Lisa Hellmann, Jeff and Geralyn Vogel; great nephews – Michael Hellmann, Patrick Vogel, and Connor Vogel; a great great nephew – Joshua Hellmann; and many cousins, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Hershel and Ida Vogel, 2 brothers – James and Phillip Vogel, a nephew – Randy Hellmann, and a great nephew – Matthew Hellmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Wednesday morning.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Vogel are suggested to Clinton County Senior Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.