Roger Willman, 65, of Panama, passed away at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his residence.

Roger was born August 30, 1955 in Hillsboro, the son of Burl and Audrey (Keith) Willman. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School with the class of 1973. Roger married Cindy Degani on November 26, 1977 at the Panama Methodist Church. One month after their wedding, Roger joined the United States Air Force to proudly serve our country, and Cindy accompanied him to the base. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by the Laborer’s Local 338 in Wood River for over 30 years until his retirement. Roger was adventurous, and enjoyed fishing for Largemouth Bass. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada with his brother. Most of all, Roger enjoyed his family, especially his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Motycka.

Roger is survived by his wife, Cindy Willman of Panama; children, Jason (wife, Angie) Willman, Nathan Willman, and Macy Willman, all of Panama; grandchildren, Alivia Willman, Owen Willman, and Tucker Banal; siblings, Shelby Motycka of Panama, Bill Willman of Pawnee, Carol (husband, Paul) Barricklow of Hillsboro, and Ken (wife, Julie) Willman of Panama; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Roger will be cremated, and a private family burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Panama.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Ronald McDonald House, 610 N. 7th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama with arrangements.

