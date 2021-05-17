Rosaline E. “Rosie” Endres, age 86, of Germantown, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Breese, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 10, 1934 in Damiansville, a daughter of the late August and Elizabeth, nee Santel, Rensing.

Rosie married Norman Endres on September 11, 1956 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 angel baby great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Dorothy) Rensing; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anton and Marie, nee Haar, Endres; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Leri (Bob) Kuhl, Florence (George) Sarten, Margie (Hugo) Huelsmann, Dolores (Ralph) Fonke, and Virgil (Genny) Endres.

Surviving are her children, Tina (Michael) Georgy of Mahomet, Gary (Kathy) Endres of Germantown, James (Jean) Endres of Germantown, Cindy (Dennis) Holtmann of Albers, and Betsy (Mark) Buehne of St. Rose; grandchildren, Kristi (Eric) Anderson, Dana (Andrew) Ziegler, Megan (Jesse) Porterfield, Jacob (Julie) Endres, Lauren (Erick) Gill, Lance (Madison) Endres, Brandon (Megan) Holtmann, Britni (Patrick) Weathers, Bryant Holtmann, Adam (Sadie) Buehne, Kassi (Donny) Petterson, and Kami Buehne; great-grandchildren, Grace Anderson, Ethan, Cade, and Reese Harrell, Alex and Ryan Ziegler, Kennedy and Quinnly Porterfield, Aurelia Endres, Carter and Nolan Gill, Zoey and Olivia Holtmann, Blakely Weathers, Waylan and Hadley Buehne, Grady and Manning Petterson and was highly anticipating the birth of great-grandchild Weathers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tony (Mary) Endres of Germantown and Jerry (Ruthy) Endres of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosie worked along side her husband Norman on the family farm, was a homemaker, and formerly worked as a waitress at Starlite Restaurant in Germantown. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown, and the Germantown American Legion Unit 325 Auxiliary. Rosie was a proud quilter, but most importantly, faith, family, and farming were the heart and soul of Rosie and her husband Norman, and she absolutely adored her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL, 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.