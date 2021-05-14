Roy Lynn Schmollinger 72 of Coffeen passed away on May 12, 2021 at HSHS St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

He was born March 8, 1949 in Highland IL to Richard B. and Elsie V. (Smith) Schmollinger.

He was a graduate of Greenville High School and worked as a welder and at Vanseal Corp in Vandalia, and he enjoyed gardening.

He served in the US Army during Vietnam and was a fuel hauler.

He married Marcia McCormick at Liberty Church on Dec. 5, 1970.

He is survived by his wife Marcia sons Jason Schmollinger and Clint (Katie) Schmollinger both of Coffeen, grandchildren Ryan and Rylee Schmollinger and Troy and Tori Schmollinger and 2 great grandchildren Nora and Ella Schmollinger, two brothers James D. (Donna) Schmollinger of Eugene ore and Larry M (Lois) Schmollinger of Mount Grove Mo.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter Nichole Schmollinger two brothers Gerald and Donald Schmollinger and one sister Carla Sitzler.

Visitation will be Tuesday May 18, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro and Funeral services will be Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the funeral Home with Rev. Chase Wilhelm officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in Mulberry Grove with military rites conducted by Mulberry Grove American Legion.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.