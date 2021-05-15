Vicki Lynn Hoxsey

Vicki Lynn (nee Smith) Hoxsey, 70, of Highland, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at

her home.

Vicki was born on February 10, 1951 in Litchfield, the daughter of Dale E. and Lois (nee Beckham) Smith.

She grew up in Panama, and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1969. Vicki started working for the

State of Illinois in 1969, and retired from The Illinois Department of Corrections (Correctional Industries) in 2002. She then began managing Ponderosa Restaurant in Highland and Litchfield until they both closed. Vicki married Gerry Hoxsey on September 18, 1971 in Sorento. They had one daughter, Jennifer

Suzanne Hoxsey, on March 19, 1979.

Vicki loved being a mom and mamaw more than anything in the world. She was a completely selfless person until her last breath. She never met a stranger, loved everyone, and was dedicated to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Steven Smith; sister, Beverly Boden; infant brother,

Dale Smith; and nephew Kyle Harrell.

Vicki is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Jerry Chapman) Hoxsey of Sorento; granddaughter, Jadis Kane

of Sorento; brother, Randy (Terri) Smith of Hillsboro; sister, Sherry (Mike) Blair of Surprise, AZ; and

special friend, Dan Sauve of Belleville.

Vicki was a “mom” and “mamaw” to many. Her “bonus” children include, Aimee (Tom) Baker, Jaimee (Jared) Joiner, Emilee Kunkel, Jill La Rue, Rebecca (Chad) Waters, Kari (Austin) Sebastian, Monica (Luke) Merano, Matthew (Tricia) Smith, Stephen Pincsak, Dylan (Liz) Pincsak, Lauren Pincsak, Jenny (Sam) Lagermann, and Sherrie Tomes. She has many, many bonus “grandchildren”.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vicki’s family.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Vicki, or offer condolences to her family.