Virginia L. “Honey” Lancey, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on June 29, 1939, in Freemont, MO, the daughter of Barney and Olive (nee Simpson) Chappell.

On November 28, 1958, she married Terry M. Lancey at St. Louis, MO. He passed away on August 05, 2014.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Virginia was born in Freemont, MO and grew up in Sikeston, MO. At age 15 her family moved to East St. Louis where she graduated East St. Louis High School in 1957. She attended Nursing School and worked at PET Milk. After she married Terry, they moved to Highland in 1968. She was a stay at home mom until all the children were in school and she then worked at Highland Community Schools in the Cafeteria. She later worked at Louis Latzer Library in the early 1980’s. In her retirement she baby sat her grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed camping at Cool Creek in Grantfork, IL, reading romance novels, and her dog Toby.

Survivors include:

Son – Kelly Q. Lancey, Highland, IL

Daughter – Suzie K. Lancey (Significant Other Dean “Julio” Stephenson), Highland, IL

Significant Other – Bob Maurer, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Quinn A. (Rachel) Frey US Navy, Guam

Grandchild – Kevin M. (Sarah) Hennessy, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Katie A. (Significant Other Ryan) Lancey, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Libby M. (Jon) Quinones, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Amanda R. Lancey

Grandchild – Jonathan M. Lancey, Breese, IL

Grandchild – Kelly Ann M. Lancey, Denver, CO

Great Grandchild – Ava M. Wiedner

Great Grandchild – Jon “Jack A. Quinones

Great Grandchild – Haley Grace

Great Grandchild – Henry Quinones

Brother – Robert “Wayne” (Brenda) Chappell, GA

Sister – Betty (Bill) Zenor, KY

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Barney D. Chappell – Died 4/11/1991

Mother – Olive I. Chappell, nee Simpson – Died 8/17/2003

Husband – Terry M. Lancey – Died 8/5/2014

Son – Steven M. Lancey – Died 9/25/2015 at age 55

Son – Edward Scott Lancey – Died 7/21/2012 at age 49

Son – David B. Lancey – Died 8/23/2013 at age 46

Daughter In-Law – Jill Hartmann – Died 5/2/2017

Brother – Richard Chappell – Died 11/22/2015

Sister In-Law – LaDon Chappell – Died 11/24/2015

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.