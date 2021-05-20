Virginia L. “Honey” Lancey, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.
She was born on June 29, 1939, in Freemont, MO, the daughter of Barney and Olive (nee Simpson) Chappell.
On November 28, 1958, she married Terry M. Lancey at St. Louis, MO. He passed away on August 05, 2014.
She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Virginia was born in Freemont, MO and grew up in Sikeston, MO. At age 15 her family moved to East St. Louis where she graduated East St. Louis High School in 1957. She attended Nursing School and worked at PET Milk. After she married Terry, they moved to Highland in 1968. She was a stay at home mom until all the children were in school and she then worked at Highland Community Schools in the Cafeteria. She later worked at Louis Latzer Library in the early 1980’s. In her retirement she baby sat her grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed camping at Cool Creek in Grantfork, IL, reading romance novels, and her dog Toby.
Survivors include:
Son – Kelly Q. Lancey, Highland, IL
Daughter – Suzie K. Lancey (Significant Other Dean “Julio” Stephenson), Highland, IL
Significant Other – Bob Maurer, St. Louis, MO
Grandchild – Quinn A. (Rachel) Frey US Navy, Guam
Grandchild – Kevin M. (Sarah) Hennessy, St. Louis, MO
Grandchild – Katie A. (Significant Other Ryan) Lancey, St. Louis, MO
Grandchild – Libby M. (Jon) Quinones, St. Louis, MO
Grandchild – Amanda R. Lancey
Grandchild – Jonathan M. Lancey, Breese, IL
Grandchild – Kelly Ann M. Lancey, Denver, CO
Great Grandchild – Ava M. Wiedner
Great Grandchild – Jon “Jack A. Quinones
Great Grandchild – Haley Grace
Great Grandchild – Henry Quinones
Brother – Robert “Wayne” (Brenda) Chappell, GA
Sister – Betty (Bill) Zenor, KY
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Barney D. Chappell – Died 4/11/1991
Mother – Olive I. Chappell, nee Simpson – Died 8/17/2003
Husband – Terry M. Lancey – Died 8/5/2014
Son – Steven M. Lancey – Died 9/25/2015 at age 55
Son – Edward Scott Lancey – Died 7/21/2012 at age 49
Son – David B. Lancey – Died 8/23/2013 at age 46
Daughter In-Law – Jill Hartmann – Died 5/2/2017
Brother – Richard Chappell – Died 11/22/2015
Sister In-Law – LaDon Chappell – Died 11/24/2015
Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.