Anthony A. “Tony” Musenbrock, age 91, of St. Rose, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Carlyle Health Care Center.

He was born October 26, 1929 in Breese, son of the late John and Minnie, nee Weisenfeld, Musenbrock.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brothers Victor (Mary) Musenbrock, Edward (Pearl) Musenbrock, John Musenbrock, Jr., Bernard “Ben” Musenbrock, and Joseph Musenbrock; sister Rita (Clarence “Louis”) Ripperda; and brother-in-law Alfred Ripperda.

Tony is survived by his dear friend, Ruth “Tooter” Detmer of St. Rose; siblings, Mary Ripperda of Breese, and Paul (Joyce) Musenbrock of Highland; and sisters-in-law Emma Musenbrock of Albers, Dot Musenbrock of Albers, and Rita Musenbrock of Mason, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tony was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from September 1950 – September 1954. He later retired from Jefferson Smurfit Box Company in Highland as a die mounter and was a member of St. Rose Church and Holy Name, Breese American Legion Post 252, St. Rose Development Club, and was a charter member of the Paper Workers Union Local 1215. He enjoyed fishing, euchre, and gardening in his free time.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Development Club or St. Rose Church Building Fund and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL, 62230 who is serving the family.

