Antoinette “Toni” Thorp, 96 of Chester and former resident of Carlyle, died on June 11, 2021, at Three Springs Lodge in Chester, Illinois. Toni was born in Alton, Illinois on October 30, 1924, a daughter of Ida and Anton Mintert. She married Charles (Chuck) Thorp on April 19, 1947, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1989.

Toni and Chuck moved to Carlyle in 1962 and were involved in the local food industry. They both worked at the Hi-De-Ho restaurant in Carlyle, the Wil-Char restaurant in Breese, and owned the Dari-Burger and the Carlyle Lounge.

She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle, and later at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Willisville. Later in life she was active at the Senior Center in Carlyle and Steeleville, Illinois. She moved to Steeleville to be closer to her daughter, Denise, in 2005.

Mrs. Thorp is survived by her daughters, Charlene Peek of Plano, Texas and Denise (Robert) Reiss of Steeleville, Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Holly (Kris) Hanson, Ryan (Andrea) Reiss, Daniel (Hanni) Peek, and Rachel (Chad) Mulholland; 6 great grandchildren, Georgia and Kristopher Hanson, Rylan and Rhett Reiss, Corbin and Conner Mulholland. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph (Dorothy) Mintert of St. Charles, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Toni was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, Henry, Robert, Charles Mintert, and sisters, Rosemary Springer and Marge Wenger.

A Graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 10:00 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30, the rosary will be prayed before departing for the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Thorp can be made to Clinton County Senior Services or Steeleville Senior Center. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.