Bertha M. Grindstaff age 85 of New Douglas, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence in New Douglas, IL.

She was born on Friday, June 21, 1935 in Lixville, MO.

She was the Daughter of Christian H.F. Deimund and Hester Viola (Seabaugh) Deimund.

She was married to George H. Grindstaff on October 25, 1957 in Perryville, MO.

George preceded his wife Bertha in death on Tuesday, January 20, 2015.

Bertha was a homemaker, but had also worked outside her home as a Counter Stamper for International Shoe in Perryville, MO. She also was a Nanny/Baby Sitter and Ironed clothing for people in the area.

Bertha was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas where she participated in the Ladies Auxiliary and the Quilter’s Guild. She also helped form the first Chili/Soup Supper and Bake Sale for the Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the New Douglas Senior Citizens where she served as President for 10 years.

Bertha is survived by her Son: George H. Grindstaff Jr. and his Fiancee, Christy (Spurgeon) Russell both of New Douglas, IL;

Granddaughter: Kari Bergmann, her husband Jason of Highland, IL; Great Grandson: Joseph Bergmann;

Sister: Leola Fadler, her husband Darrell of Oak Ridge, MO;

Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her Husband; A Daughter: Georgia Marie Grindstaff, who died at birth; 2 Brothers: Leon Deimund and Henry Deimund; 4 Sisters: Opal Hahs, Mary Schmandt, Goldie Meurer, and Zeta Seabaugh;

A Visitation for Bertha Grindstaff will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 205 N 7th Street in New Douglas, IL 62058.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL with Rev. Dr. Thomas Kratzer officiating.

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Bertha Grindstaff can be made to the Bond County Hospice or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Bertha M. Grindstaff and her Family.