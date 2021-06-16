Betty L. Steinmann, age 86 of Worden, IL, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Staunton, IL.

She was born on Thursday, January 10, 1935, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of Frank and Anna (nee Keiser) Deist.

On Saturday, December 26, 1953, she married Carl W. Steinmann.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church; Ladies Aid; Bell Choir and the Home Extension.

She grew up south of New Douglas and graduated from Highland High School in 1953. After marriage they lived in Hamel and in 1963 they built their house on the Steinmann family farm. She was a cook at St. Paul Lutheran School; ran her catering business and made flower arrangements for weddings. She later drove a school bus for the Highland School District for 25 plus years. She helped on the farm and enjoyed mowing grass, landscaping the yard, growing flowers, reading and playing cards.

Survivors include:

Son – Kirk A. Steinmann, Scottsdale, AZ

Son – Dan L. (Sue) Steinmann, Worden, IL

Son – Gary D. (Robin) Steinmann, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Jerad (Lindsey) Steinmann

Grandchild – Cortney (Kyle) Colbert

Grandchild – Jenna Inman

Grandchild – James Newton

Grandchild – Rebecca (Dustin) Duncan

Great Grandchild – Everett C. Steinmann.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank W. Deist

Mother – Anna Deist (nee Keiser)

Husband – Carl W. Steinmann – Died 1/14/2009

Brother – Melvin Deist

Brother – Vernon Deist

Brother – Charles Deist – Stillborn

Sister – LaVonne Deist – 9 months.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, June 18, 2021, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois.