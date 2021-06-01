Clarence A. Korte, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, IL.

He was born on Monday, August 12, 1929, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Frank and Emma (nee Kalmer) Korte.

On Saturday, January 24, 1959, he married Ruth R. Korte nee Schrage at St. Rose Catholic Church-St. Rose, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL; Former Member-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-Pierron, IL; Knights of Columbus Council #1580; N.F.O. and Carpenter’s Local.

He was born on a farm east of Pierron, IL near Pocahontas,IL. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School. His father passed away when Clarence was 13 years old; his mother continued to operate the family farm. He and his brother helped operate the farm. He served in the US Army from 2/18/1954 to 11/17/1955 during the Korean War. He did construction work for several years, then he purchased and operated the family farm. He was featured in the National Geographic for his organic farming in February 1980. In the mid 1980’s they moved off the farm and he followed a career as a union carpenter and later retired. His avocation was woodworking; he built wooden horses for all his grandchildren. He loved his family and was a faithful church member. He was a father figure for nieces and nephews and quick to help anyone.

Survivors include:

Wife – Ruth R. Korte (nee Schrage), Highland, IL

Daughter – Kathleen F. Korte-Long, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Philip A. (Anita) Korte, Morris, IL

Son – Christopher A. (Gina) Korte, Highland, IL

Son – Curtis F. (Mykelann) Korte, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Douglas G. (Francine) Korte, Pacific, MO

Daughter – Cinthia R. (Scott) Pratt, League City, TX

Daughter – Shelia Marie (Significant Other-Dan Kore) Korte, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Emily (Clayton) Korte-Stroff, Saint Louis, MO

Son – Chad P. (Cassie) Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Katrina Knebel

Grandchild – Angela (Josh) Flicker

Grandchild – Jene (Charlie) Lintz

Grandchild – Kendall (Craig) Claire

Grandchild – Kaylin Korte

Grandchild – Nathan Korte

Grandchild – Chase Korte

Grandchild – Reece Korte

Grandchild – Evan Korte

Grandchild – Jessica Korte

Grandchild – Samantha Korte

Grandchild – Lillian Pratt

Grandchild – Amelia Pratt

Grandchild – Zenga Stroff

Grandchild – Francis Korte

Great Grandchild – Sylvia Knolhoff

Great Grandchild – Athea Knolhoff

Great Grandchild – Monet Flicker

Great Grandchild – Jude Flicker

Great Grandchild – Addison Lintz

Great Grandchild – Gavin Lintz

Brother – Norbert (Helen) Korte

Sister – Florence Schrage

Sister – Olivia Ficker

Sister – Irene (Bernard) Huelsmann.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank Anton Korte Died 02/26/1941

Mother – Emma Anna Korte (nee Kalmer) – Died 08/23/1990

Sister – Eleanor Henrichs Died 12/14/1986.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 03, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 03, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church.