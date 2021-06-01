Clarence A. Korte, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born on Monday, August 12, 1929, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Frank and Emma (nee Kalmer) Korte.
On Saturday, January 24, 1959, he married Ruth R. Korte nee Schrage at St. Rose Catholic Church-St. Rose, IL, who survives.
He was a member of Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL; Former Member-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-Pierron, IL; Knights of Columbus Council #1580; N.F.O. and Carpenter’s Local.
He was born on a farm east of Pierron, IL near Pocahontas,IL. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School. His father passed away when Clarence was 13 years old; his mother continued to operate the family farm. He and his brother helped operate the farm. He served in the US Army from 2/18/1954 to 11/17/1955 during the Korean War. He did construction work for several years, then he purchased and operated the family farm. He was featured in the National Geographic for his organic farming in February 1980. In the mid 1980’s they moved off the farm and he followed a career as a union carpenter and later retired. His avocation was woodworking; he built wooden horses for all his grandchildren. He loved his family and was a faithful church member. He was a father figure for nieces and nephews and quick to help anyone.
Survivors include:
Wife – Ruth R. Korte (nee Schrage), Highland, IL
Daughter – Kathleen F. Korte-Long, Edwardsville, IL
Son – Philip A. (Anita) Korte, Morris, IL
Son – Christopher A. (Gina) Korte, Highland, IL
Son – Curtis F. (Mykelann) Korte, Edwardsville, IL
Son – Douglas G. (Francine) Korte, Pacific, MO
Daughter – Cinthia R. (Scott) Pratt, League City, TX
Daughter – Shelia Marie (Significant Other-Dan Kore) Korte, Saint Louis, MO
Daughter – Emily (Clayton) Korte-Stroff, Saint Louis, MO
Son – Chad P. (Cassie) Korte, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Katrina Knebel
Grandchild – Angela (Josh) Flicker
Grandchild – Jene (Charlie) Lintz
Grandchild – Kendall (Craig) Claire
Grandchild – Kaylin Korte
Grandchild – Nathan Korte
Grandchild – Chase Korte
Grandchild – Reece Korte
Grandchild – Evan Korte
Grandchild – Jessica Korte
Grandchild – Samantha Korte
Grandchild – Lillian Pratt
Grandchild – Amelia Pratt
Grandchild – Zenga Stroff
Grandchild – Francis Korte
Great Grandchild – Sylvia Knolhoff
Great Grandchild – Athea Knolhoff
Great Grandchild – Monet Flicker
Great Grandchild – Jude Flicker
Great Grandchild – Addison Lintz
Great Grandchild – Gavin Lintz
Brother – Norbert (Helen) Korte
Sister – Florence Schrage
Sister – Olivia Ficker
Sister – Irene (Bernard) Huelsmann.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Frank Anton Korte Died 02/26/1941
Mother – Emma Anna Korte (nee Kalmer) – Died 08/23/1990
Sister – Eleanor Henrichs Died 12/14/1986.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 03, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 03, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church.