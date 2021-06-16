Claudette M. LaFrance, age 80, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Greenville.

She was born January 3, 1941 in Quebec City, Canada, the daughter of the late Louis-Phillipe Richard and Therese Duchesneau. She married Jean LaFrance December 26, 1964 in Canada. He preceded her in death March 31, 1993.

Mrs. LaFrance is survived by three children: Joel (Karen) LaFrance of St. Jacob, Christian (Julie) LaFrance of Highland and Debbie (Anthony) Macon of Greenville; six grandchildren: Kaleb LaFrance and Kyle LaFrance, both of St. Jacob, Chloe and Jolie Macon, both of Greenville, Phillip LaFrance of Chicago and Mallory LaFrance of W. Lafayette, IN; and her brothers: Andre Richard, Yvon Richard and Pierrot Richard and sisters: Suzanne Richard, Lillianne Richard, Pierrette Richard, Monique Richard, and Pauline Richard all of Quebec City, Canada.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by her brother Gaston Richard (infant), sister Mariette Richard (adolescent), and brothers: Adrien Richard, Jean-Marc Richard, Roland Richard, Denis Richard and sister: Madelaine Richard.

Claudette and her husband moved to the United States in Spring 1967 and established a hog farm outside of Pocahontas, Illinois. They became US citizens on September 8, 1976. After raising her children, she enjoyed visiting her family in Quebec annually. Claudette always made her children and grandchildren her top priority. Her remains will be cremated and her ashes will be buried in Canada.

