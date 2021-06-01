Clyde M. Bassen, age 95, of Hoffman passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was born in Huey, IL on May 18, 1926, the son of Martin G. and Edna S. (Sheverbush) Bassen.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Edwin Bassen, Roy Bassen and wife Jean, Ray Bassen and wife Jackie, and Carol Stein and husband Stanley all of Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and siblings: infant brother Harold Bassen, sisters: Wilma Terry and husband Hugh, Doris Atchison and husband Less.

Mr. Bassen was a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict and was member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Clyde worked the fields of his family’s farm for most of his life. During that time he also held a job at Illinois Central Railroad Car shop for over 30 years. His favorite past time was gardening.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Mark Hofferber officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

Memorials made in memory of Mr. Bassen are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran Cemetery and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

