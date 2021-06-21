Dr. Newton W. Fink most recently of San Luis Obispo, CA and formerly of Sun City Center, FL, Manteno, IL, Table Grove, IL, and Ft. Lupton, CO was born in Evanston, IL on September 21, 1936 and born into heaven on June 5, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 1:00 P.M. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church located at 1367 Illinois Route 140, Greenville, IL with burial in the Greenville Montrose Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Newton is survived by his wife, Suzanne. They were Greenville College sweethearts and married in 1960. Surviving are three children, Bryan of Stuttgart, Arkansas and wife Lucretia; Jeffrey Fink of Boerne, Texas and wife Jeanette; and Michelle Wright of San Luis Obispo, CA and husband, Eric, and 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Bryan Jr., Lauren, Theodore, Evan, Alex, Landon, Quinn, Jenson, and Jocelyn, and 3 great-grandchildren, Elowyn, Sage and Finley.

Surviving siblings include brothers, Dennis, of Murfreesboro, TN, George, of Grand Junction, CO and Tim of Denver, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Walker and Alice Fink, his twin sister Nancy Lower, and sister Mary Alice.

Newton received a B.A. from Greenville College, Greenville, Illinois; a M.A. from Indiana University, and an Ed.D. from the University of Illinois. He was a teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools, serving school districts in Illinois and Colorado for over 40 years.

After retiring in 2002 from the Manteno, IL public school system where he served as superintendent of schools, he, and his wife Suzanne retired to Sun City Center, Florida.

He received several awards, published articles, and as an adjunct professor taught in the education departments of 4 different institutions of higher learning in Colorado, Illinois, and Florida.

He grew up in the Free Methodist Church, joining the United Methodist Church following graduation from Greenville College. Newton was active in choirs, quartets, teaching in the church school programs and serving on various church committees and boards. He also served on the Board of Directors of American Education Corporation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a developer of educational software.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Newton Walker Fink II Endowed Scholarship Fund for Education at Greenville University, 315 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246. For online condolences visit www.donnellwiegand.com.