Edna Hill, age 91 of Carlyle, died at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on April 22, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Carlyle Fish Hatchery Park on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 PM. Friends are invited to come and tell stories and remember Edna’s life. For more information, please visit www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.