Ethel Louise Stewart, age 94 of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away peacefully on June 27th, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Coffeen, IL. Family will have a private burial at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Chrurch, Coffeen, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Ethel , the daughter of Cleveland and Iola Belle (Crites) White, was born April 1st, 1927 at home in Coffeen, IL. Ethel married the love of her life Floyd Thomas Stewart on October 19th, 1945 in Coffeen, IL. They enjoyed 55 years together before his passing on February 17, 2001.

Ethel is survived by her 4 sons: Earl (Cheryl) Stewart, Dean (Sandy) Stewart, Dennis (Mary) Stewart, and David Stewart all of Mulberry Grove. Thirteen Grandchildren, many Great and Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Granddaughter – Julia Stewart Gannon, and 9 brothers, Cleveland White (infant), Charles Woodrow White, Wilbur Woodford White, Kenneth White, William Delmar White, Dallas White, Donald White, Ivy Joseph White, and Elmer White.

On-line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net