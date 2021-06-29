Ethel M. Shipley, age 96 of Fairview Heights, IL, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.

She was born on Friday, February 13, 1925, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of George and Mary Jilek.

On Wednesday, June 11, 1952, she married Sylvester E. Shipley at Chicago, IL, who passed away on Saturday, May 29, 1982.

Born and raised in Chicago, IL. Graduate of Wilson Junior College, Chicago. Moved to Fairview Heights, IL, in the 1970’s and wintered in Ft. Myers, FL, for many years. Later lived at Legacy Place, Highland, for years. She retired as a secretary for the Civil Service.

Survivors include:

Cousin – Roger (Darlene) Jilek, Orland Park, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – George Jilek – 7/9/1988

Mother – Mary (nee Not Available)

Husband – Sylvester E. “Skipp” Shipley – Died 5/29/1982

One Brother.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Entombment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.