Ethel Mae File, age 99, of Greenville, IL passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 PM at Young Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday after 12 PM until service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association.

Ethel was born June 1, 1922 in O’Fallon, IL to John and Kate (Schmidt) Schildknecht. She married Elmer Lutz on June 20, 1948 and they later divorced. She then married Clarence Ervene File on November 19, 1990. He died November 23, 2008.

She is survived by her son Michael (Patricia) Lutz of Lake St. Louis, MO, her stepchildren, Dennis (Janie) File of Springfield, IL, Janice (Gil) Frith of Highland, IL and Mark (Lori) File of Greenville, IL. Her grandson Christopher (Andrea) Lutz, her grand daughters Kimberly (Daniel) Benner and Kelly (Gregory) Franklin, her great grand children Mason Lutz, Mackenzie Lutz, Emelia Benner, Jackson Franklin, Addyson Franklin and Ava Franklin. She is also survived by her step grandchildren Jim (Ruth) File, Denise (Travis) Blaney, Marianne (Paul) Peterson, Melissa (Tony) Macke, Susan (Scott) Matter and Julie (Bill) Gruen along with her step great grandchildren Kay and Carson Blaney, Ava, Luke and Emilia Peterson, Chase, Michael, Kamden DeJournett and Alex Matter, Nathaniel and Dominic Gruen.

She was preceded in death her husband Clarence File, her son Charles Arthur File who died at eight months, her step grandson Rodney Leidner, her brothers Lester Schildknecht, Clarence Schildknecht, Leo Schildknecht and Earl Schildknecht along with her sisters Lucille Boedeker and Irene Lanter.

Ethel grew up in the O’Fallon/Lebanon, IL area and attended Oakhill School. After her marriage to Clarence File they lived in Sarasota, FL of several years before moving back to Greenville in 1994. In 2007 they sold their home on Ladue Place in Greenville and moved to The Glenwood where she remained until moving to Greenville Nursing and Rehab this past fall.

Ethel was a loving and dedicated mother, always providing constant encouragement and support to her family. She had a special passion to sing songs around the house, particularly her favorite hymns. She enjoyed playing cards, especially rummy and was amazingly lucky at bingo. Ethel will be remembers as one with a quiet demeaner, a loving grandmother and having a kind heart.

