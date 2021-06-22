Jackie Robinson Macon, age 73 of Greenville, transitioned to go be with his parents on June 18th, 2021.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Theodore Macon, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or to the family at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, IL 62246.

Jackie, the son of Willie and Willie Mae (Stokes) Macon, was born January 5, 1948, in East Saint Louis, Illinois. The family moved to Greenville from East St. Louis where Jackie attended the Smithboro School.

Jackie and Sheila M. Claybrook were united in marriage in 1968. They have enjoyed 53 years together.

Jackie worked for the Lumber Yard in Greenville IL. He also worked various jobs but mainly at the Coal Mine for many years until it closed. Jackie was a farmer until he became disabled while working on the farm.

Jackie was a people person, sharp dresser, very laid back and approachable. He found joy while he was living in the country. Jackie was a very hard worker prior to him becoming disabled, but that did not stop him from still being on the go. He was always seen smiling and a had laugh that was distinguishable by many.

During Jackie’s life he was able to conquer his lifelong desires of living in the country, purchasing a new home with plenty of land and building a fishing pond where his family and friends would fish.

Jackie is survived by his wife Sheila; sons: Mark (Veronica) Macon, Greenville, IL; Anthony (Debbie) Macon, Greenville, IL; sister Diane (Raphael) Rush, Centralia, IL; his brothers Theodore (Alvis) Macon, Carlyle, IL; Roy Macon, Mulberry Grove, IL.

Jackie had 9 grandchildren: Chelsea (Francis) Chukwyenye, Dallas, TX; Mariah Macon, Dallas, TX; Ciara Macon, Alton, IL; Chole Macon, Greenville, IL; Jolie Macon, Greenville, IL; Tasheka Jackson, Greenville, IL; Michayla Jones, Greenville, IL; Antonio Garrett, Centralia, IL; Delisea Frye, Alton, IL. Jackie had 1 great-grandchild, December Felton.

Jackie is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jackie is preceded in death by his father Willie Macon, his mother Willie Mae (Stokes) Macon, his sisters Lillian Currin, Mary Ellen Todd, Laura Wytch, his brothers Joe Macon, Hatha Caldwell, Willie B Rudder, Richard (Ricky) Macon, Harold Rudder, Henry Dee Macon and Willie T Macon.