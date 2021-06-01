James F. “Legs” Korte, age 71, of Trenton, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 27, 1950 in Breese, son of Mary Jane, nee Kues, Korte and the late Otto Korte. Jim married Diana Waline and later married Paulette, nee Pinkham, Korte and she survives in Trenton.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by daughters, Rachel (Tommie Wagner) Korte of Troy, and Nicole (Brian) Jarvis of Bartonville; sister, Jane (Bob) Weaver of Danbury, CT; four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Otto Korte.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy and spent four years as an Honor Guard in Washington D.C. Jim “Legs” as everyone who knew him, had a great passion for motorcycling and motorcycling rights. He held positions at both the state and national levels of organizations for motorcycling rights. He enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and his passion team was the Atlanta Braves. Jim worked as an Illinois State Police Truck Weight Inspector for 34 ½ years. A gentle giant, he will be missed by many.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home, Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to ABATE of Illinois, Motorcycle Riders Foundation, or Motorcycle Riders Foundation Awareness and Education and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family