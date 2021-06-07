Judith C. Meyer, age 79 of Aviston, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born on June 6, 1942, in Decatur, Illinois, a daughter of Harold and Phyllis Wright. On May 6, 1989, she married Kenneth Meyer and enjoyed 32 years together.

Mrs. Meyer was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Wright and Phyllis Smith; a brother, Gary Wright; her in-laws, Vince and Eugenia Meyer, her brothers in law, Donald Meyer and Cornel Zurliene; her stepfather, James Smith; and her stepmother, Norma Wright.

Judith is survived by her husband, Kenneth Meyer; her sister, Linda (David) Nobles; her brothers, John (Cheryl) Wright, Larry (Lisa) Wright, and Brian Wright; a half-brother, Mike (Cindy) Wright; half-sisters, Denise (Aurdie) Bellard and Tina (Keith) Lafleur; a stepbrother, Jim Smith; her brothers-in-law, Charles Meyer (friend Carol Knutt) and James (Carol) Meyer; and her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Zurliene and Mary (Ron) Thomas.

In accordance with Judy’s wishes, cremation rites have been administered. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Zieren Funeral Home. A Celebration of Judy’s Life will follow.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Meyer are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.