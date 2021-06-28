Lacy “Gene” Degani, 96, of Panama, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Gene was born May 30, 1925 in Panama, the son of Batista and Eunice (DeShane) Degani. He married Wilhelmina “Faye” Degani on July 2, 1949 in Hillsboro. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2019.

Gene graduated from Panama High School in 1942, and went on to serve our country in the United States Army. He was a member of the 101st Airborne during World War II, where he was a paratrooper. Upon his honorable discharge, Gene went to work as a laborer with the Local 338, and eventually retired after over 40 years of service. During that time, he and Faye owned and operated “Degani’s” bar in Panama for over 25 years, before selling the business. Gene loved reading, splitting wood, and tending to his large vegetable and herb gardens. He was a charter member, and assisted in building, the V.F.W. Post 6628 in Panama, and he was also a member of the Moose Lodge #1377 in Hillsboro.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and sons-in law, Mike McFarland and Roger Willman.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Carol (Dennis) Knepp of Monterey, CA, Connie (John) Clark of Springfield, and Cindy Willman of Panama, IL; grandchildren, Ken (Lynette) Scott of St. Louis, MO, Sarea Blackburn of Littleton, CO, Cassie (Jeff) Langley of Athens, Rachel (Kevin) Clark of Springfield, Jason (Angie) Willman of Panama, Nathan Willman of Panama, and Macy Willman of Panama; and 7 great grandchildren.

Graveside Ceremony: A graveside ceremony for Gene and Faye will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Union Cemetery in Panama, with Pastor Ray Snider officiating. Military honors will be provided.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: V.F.W. Post 6628, 329 Main Street, Panama, IL 62077.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077 with ceremonies.

