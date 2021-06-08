Lori Gaffner, age 60, of Greenville, IL passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 PM at The Greenville Free Methodist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, June13, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Greenville University or The Greenville Free Methodist Church.

A complete obituary will be posted later.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.