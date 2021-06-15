Mary Carolyn Hoiles of Greenville, IL passed away suddenly at her home on December 28, 2020. She was

81 years old.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Kurt Simon officiating at the Donnell-WiegandFuneral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time and interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery.

Mary asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Greenville Public Library.

The daughter of Lillian and Clifford Hebrank, Mary was born in Highland, IL and raised in Greenville where she attended Inglis Grade School and Greenville High School. During her youth, Mary enjoyed performing in plays and this led her to study at Purdue University in the Theatre Arts program. Mary Hebrank and Stephen Hoiles were united in marriage on December 9, 1959 at the Congregational Church in Highland while Steve was serving in the submarine service of the US Navy. Through many moves as a Navy wife then corporate spouse, Mary devoted herself to raising a family and being active as a Boy and Girl Scout leader. During their time in corporate America the family relocated from Illinois to Wisconsin, Ontario, Canada and Pennsylvania. Always ready for adventure, she enjoyed becoming a pilot, camping, and exploring North America with her family. Canada was a favorite destination for family camping vacations and the family explored Ontario and Quebec numerous times in the 1960’s and early 70’s. In 1972, Mary and Steve undertook the highlight of their family camping adventures, pulling their Airstream trailer through the western US and Canada, and then on to Alaska. At the conclusion of the Alaskan adventure, Steve and Mary returned to Greenville.

Mary always felt that knowledge was the key to a full life and success, and she embodied that belief throughout her life. She was an active member in Shakespeare Club, the Greenville First Presbyterian Church, school fundraising activities, and the greater Bond County community. As a member of the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary, she co-chaired the Apple Butter Committee with her sister, Judy Schroeter. Mary was the longtime Greenville Public Library’s Head Librarian with a career that spanned 25 years and created many incredible programs. Her true passion was children’s reading, and she developed and oversaw for many years the Greenville Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program. I am sure many people can recall earning a DQ treat as a child by completing summer reading milestones. Countless children and adults will also remember her willingness to research questions, recommend a good book, and provide a thoughtful word to all during their visits to the library.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Steve in 2012. She is survived by her sister, Judy Schroeter of

