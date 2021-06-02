Mary F. Herzberg, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on May 14, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of August and Linda (nee Phillips) Liening.

On April 21, 1949, she married Robert L. Herzberg St.Paul Catholic Church. He passed away on April 15, 1975.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Daughters of Isabella Sacred Heart Circle, St. Ann Altar Society, Weinheimer Senior Citizens.

Born and grew up in Highland; attended St. Paul School. As a young woman, lived and worked in St. Louis. Later she worked at Highland Cleaners, Lillian’s Dress Shop, Broadway Battery and Tire a number of years and Frey Shoe Store for 10-12 years. After sge retired in July or 2000, she moved to Faith Countryside Homes Apartments. Enjoyed trips to Tunica, playing cards (Euchre, Rummy) and reading; loved being with her children and grandchildren

Survivors include :

Son – Ronald L. (Bonna) Herzberg, Highland, IL

Son – Timothy P. Herzberg, Highland, IL

Daughter – Rae Lynn ( Paul) Voss, Highland, IL

Daughter – Roberta “Bobbie” M. (Larry) Baldwin, Azle, TX

Grandson – Andrew P. (Holly) Voss, Roxanna, IL

Grandson – Jeffrey P. (Karla) Voss, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Andrea L. Kelly, Melissa, TX

Granddaughter – Tami L. Baldwin, Fort Worth, TX

Grandson – Derek R. (Etien) Herzberg, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Natalie N. Herzberg, Mckinney, TX

Granddaughter – Dana R. (Zach) Wood, Springtown, TX

Grandson – Drew P. (Michelle) Herzberg, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Delaney Voss

Great Grandchild – Maddox Voss

Great Grandchild – Amelia Kelly

Great Grandchild – Jake Kelly

Great Grandchild – Claire Kelly

Great Grandchild – Kala Herzberg

Great Grandchild – Brooke Herzberg

Great Grandchild – Charlie Herzberg

Great Grandchild – Cole Herzberg

Sister – Nancy A. Capelle, Troy, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – August H. Liening Died 08/03/1978

Mother – Linda E. Liening nee Phillips Died 10/17/1997

Husband – Robert L. Herzberg Died 4/15/1975

Brother – Harold A. Liening Died 11/04/2007

Brother – Eugene C. Liening Died 07/07/2009

Brother – Leonard J. Liening Died 11/02/2011

Brother – Herbert A. Liening Died 3/12/1947

Brother – Norman H. Liening Died 7/20/1934

Infant Sister – Loretta B. Liening Died 9/20/1920

Sister In-Law – Doris M. Liening Died 02/01/2019

Sister In-Law – Patricia M. Liening Died 03/28/2016

Brother In-Law – Art D. Capelle Died 6/15/2014

Private visitation and funeral services, will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Country Side Home – Apartments.