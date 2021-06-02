Mary F. Herzberg, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
She was born on May 14, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of August and Linda (nee Phillips) Liening.
On April 21, 1949, she married Robert L. Herzberg St.Paul Catholic Church. He passed away on April 15, 1975.
She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Daughters of Isabella Sacred Heart Circle, St. Ann Altar Society, Weinheimer Senior Citizens.
Born and grew up in Highland; attended St. Paul School. As a young woman, lived and worked in St. Louis. Later she worked at Highland Cleaners, Lillian’s Dress Shop, Broadway Battery and Tire a number of years and Frey Shoe Store for 10-12 years. After sge retired in July or 2000, she moved to Faith Countryside Homes Apartments. Enjoyed trips to Tunica, playing cards (Euchre, Rummy) and reading; loved being with her children and grandchildren
Survivors include :
Son – Ronald L. (Bonna) Herzberg, Highland, IL
Son – Timothy P. Herzberg, Highland, IL
Daughter – Rae Lynn ( Paul) Voss, Highland, IL
Daughter – Roberta “Bobbie” M. (Larry) Baldwin, Azle, TX
Grandson – Andrew P. (Holly) Voss, Roxanna, IL
Grandson – Jeffrey P. (Karla) Voss, Highland, IL
Granddaughter – Andrea L. Kelly, Melissa, TX
Granddaughter – Tami L. Baldwin, Fort Worth, TX
Grandson – Derek R. (Etien) Herzberg, Highland, IL
Granddaughter – Natalie N. Herzberg, Mckinney, TX
Granddaughter – Dana R. (Zach) Wood, Springtown, TX
Grandson – Drew P. (Michelle) Herzberg, Highland, IL
Great Grandchild – Delaney Voss
Great Grandchild – Maddox Voss
Great Grandchild – Amelia Kelly
Great Grandchild – Jake Kelly
Great Grandchild – Claire Kelly
Great Grandchild – Kala Herzberg
Great Grandchild – Brooke Herzberg
Great Grandchild – Charlie Herzberg
Great Grandchild – Cole Herzberg
Sister – Nancy A. Capelle, Troy, IL
She was preceded in death by :
Father – August H. Liening Died 08/03/1978
Mother – Linda E. Liening nee Phillips Died 10/17/1997
Husband – Robert L. Herzberg Died 4/15/1975
Brother – Harold A. Liening Died 11/04/2007
Brother – Eugene C. Liening Died 07/07/2009
Brother – Leonard J. Liening Died 11/02/2011
Brother – Herbert A. Liening Died 3/12/1947
Brother – Norman H. Liening Died 7/20/1934
Infant Sister – Loretta B. Liening Died 9/20/1920
Sister In-Law – Doris M. Liening Died 02/01/2019
Sister In-Law – Patricia M. Liening Died 03/28/2016
Brother In-Law – Art D. Capelle Died 6/15/2014
Private visitation and funeral services, will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Country Side Home – Apartments.