Mary M. Eilermann, age 85, of New Baden, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born August 19, 1935 in Mascoutah, a daughter of the late Carl and Leona, nee Swanner, Weilmuenster. She married Ralph Eilermann on May 9, 1964 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2020.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Oscar (Elva) Weilmuenster, Leona Seitz, Charles Weilmuenster, Joseph Weilmuenster, Paul (Jennie) Weilmuenster, John Weilmuenster in infancy, and Henry (Rosanne) Weilmuenster; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Caroline, nee Toeben, Eilermann; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan (Jack) Sax, and Joseph Eilermann in infancy.

Mary is survived by her children, Richard (Lynette) Eilermann of Breese, Patricia (Jeffrey) Miller of Huntsville, AL, and Sheila (Mac) McPherson of Pacific, MO; grandchildren, Justin (Stacy) Eilermann, Emily (Jeff) Niemeyer, Erica Miller, and Andrew Miller; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Harper Eilermann, Willem, Barron, and Conrad Niemeyer; sister, Angie Weilmuenster of Belleville; sisters-in-law and brothersin-law, Jane Strube of Belleville, Rita Fischer of Belleville, Helen Bartling of Chesterfield, MO, Franklin (JoAnn) Eilermann of Highland, Eileen Peters of New Baden, Carol (Aloys) Litteken of Kirkwood, MO, and Roni Juracek of Freeburg; and nieces and nephews.

Mary retired from Cambridge Industries Inc. as a laborer and was a seamstress. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church and Alter Sodality in New Baden, New Baden American Legion Auxiliary Unit 321, and Clinton County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, gardening flowers, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Fr. Gene Neff presiding. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, New Baden.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Resurrection Cemetery Fund, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or All Saints Academy and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.