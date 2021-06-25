Merlin F. Goodin, 86, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Taylor Cemetery, Rural Vandalia, IL with Rev. Richard Hill officiating. Military Rites will be given by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, Vandalia, IL and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:00 AM., 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association and/or Donor’s Choice. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

He was born June 16, 1935, in Fayette County, IL, the son of Lewis & Edith (Eyman) Goodin. Married Shirley Mae Walker on March 14, 1985, in Las Vegas, NV. He was an Electrician at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL, retiring after 30 years, then farmed for 20 years; and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Merlin was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His special love was his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time at the lake fishing and riding his 4-wheeler. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by: Wife – Shirley Goodin, Vandalia, IL; Daughter – Tiffany Whitten, Fairview Heights, IL; Grandchildren – Brett and Blake Pruett; Great Grandchildren – Isaac and Alyza Pruett; Brothers – Donald Goodin & Katie, Lakeland, FL and David Goodin & Wendy, Vandalia, IL; and Sister – Ruth Ann Harnetiaux & DuWayne, Mulberry Grove, IL.

Preceded in death by: His Parents; Brother – Eugen Goodin; and Sisters – Frances Goodin and Marie Roe.