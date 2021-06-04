Mike Klasing, age 43 of Ashland, Oregon, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Mr. Klasing was born in Robinson, Illinois on January 21, 1978, a son of Lawrence and Linda (Moore) Klasing. He graduated from Carlyle High School in 1996 and enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. Mike moved to Oregon and worked as a master gardener. He loved the peace and tranquility of life on the west coast.

Mr. Klasing is survived by his mother – Linda Klasing and significant other Sonny Eckhardt of Okawville; a brother – Brian Klasing and wife Dina of Bend, Oregon; a sister – Stacy Hilmes and husband Bruce of Carlyle; his nieces and nephews – Kyle Klasing and wife Heather, Bailey Hilmes and fiancé Nathan Ellis, Nathan Hilmes, and Natalie Hilmes; and a great nephew, Koen Klasing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Klasing.

No funeral services will be held. To send condolences to his family please visit his memorial page at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.