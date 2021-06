90-year-old Nellie Croxton of Maryville (formerly of Litchfield) passed away Thursday (June 17th) in Liberty Village Nursing & Rehab in Maryville.

The Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral services for 90-year-old Nellie Croxton will be held Monday (June 21st) at 12:00 p.m in Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery in Litchfield.

Friends may call Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service in Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield.