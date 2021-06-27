Patrick J. “Maynard” Miller, age 68 of Sorento, IL, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on March 18, 1953, in Highland, IL, the son of Elwaine and Louise (nee Jacober) Miller.

On August 19, 2004, he married Connie L. “Layla” Ainsworth at Greenville, IL. She survives in Sorento, IL.

Patrick was a former member of Woodmen of the World.

Patrick was born and grew up in Highland, IL. He was a 1971 graduate of Highland High School. He worked at Whiting Roll Up Truck Doors, then Dowell Industrial Services. He owned and operated M&M Saloon in Grantfork from 1984 to 1989. He retired with the closing of the bar. He moved to Sorento in 2004. He loved gardening, camping, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed participating in Dart League and Pool League.

Survivors include :

Wife – Connie L. “Layla” Miller nee Ainsworth

Daughter – Jennifer E. (Tim) Wagner, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Dayton L. Crossley, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Landen J. Crossley, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Lexxi P. Wagner, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Dennis J. (Starr) Miller, Highland, IL

Brother – Mchael L. Miller, Charlotte, NC

Sister – Beatrice K. “Bea” (Gerald “Gerry”) Strieker, Aviston, IL

Sister In-Law – Sharon I. Miller, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Elwaine “Pete” V. Miller – Died 6/12/1981

Mother – Louise C. Miller nee Jacober – Died 1/29/1999

Deceased First Wife – Marcie B. Miller nee Hanon – Died 4/1/2003

Brother – Thomas E. “Tom” Miller – Died 9/28/2016

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Pastor Adam Hahs officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Madison County Animal Shelter.