Paul L. Weber, age 96 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL.
He was born on January 21, 1925, in Carpenter, IL, the son of Gustave and Ida (nee Stahlhut) Weber.
On February 01, 1947, he married Leona A. Evans who passed away May 31 1983.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter. He was also the Zion Lutheran Church Organist for 40 years and served on many church boards including Board of Elders and Men’s Club.
Paul was born on the family farm and lived there nearly all of his life. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. He farmed and worked his entire career at Granite City Steel. He was very active with his church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, Cardinal Baseball and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed bird watching and recorded the spring return date of the barn swallows to his farm.
Survivors include:
Son – Parris M. (Jeanne) Weber, Moro, IL
Daughter – Christine E. (Gary) Head, Edwardsville, IL
Son – Douglas P. (Sherry) Weber, Edwardsville, IL
Son – Jeffry J. Weber, Chicago, IL
Grandchild – Patrick Weber
Grandchild – Jason Head
Grandchild – Nicholas Head
Grandchild – Maggie Head
Grandchild – Megan Weber
Grandchild – Kyle Weber
Grandchild – Colton Weber
Grandchild – Zachary Weber
Great Grandchild – Nathan Head
Great Grandchild – Dylan Head
Great Grandchild – Taylar Schonlaw
Great Grandchild – Aiden Schonlaw
Great Grandchild – Ella Head
Great Grandchild – Miles Head
Great Grandchild – Rory Webb
Great Grandchild – Ben Weber
Great Grandchild – Cora Mae Weber
Sister – Colleen Wilson, Roxana, IL
Sister In-Law – Jeanette Weber, Edwardsville, IL
Nieces and Nephews – Many .
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Gustave “Pete” Weber
Mother – Ida J. Weber, nee Stahlhut
Wife – Leona A. Weber, nee Weber – Died 5/31/1983
Brother – Olin Weber
Brother – Kenneth Weber
Brother – Arthur Weber
Sister – Verona Tenick
Sister In-Law – Marjorie Weber
Brother In-Law – Donald Wilson
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL .
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL., with Rev. H.R. Curtis, officiating.
Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.