Paul L. Weber, age 96 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

He was born on January 21, 1925, in Carpenter, IL, the son of Gustave and Ida (nee Stahlhut) Weber.

On February 01, 1947, he married Leona A. Evans who passed away May 31 1983.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter. He was also the Zion Lutheran Church Organist for 40 years and served on many church boards including Board of Elders and Men’s Club.

Paul was born on the family farm and lived there nearly all of his life. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. He farmed and worked his entire career at Granite City Steel. He was very active with his church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, Cardinal Baseball and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed bird watching and recorded the spring return date of the barn swallows to his farm.

Survivors include:

Son – Parris M. (Jeanne) Weber, Moro, IL

Daughter – Christine E. (Gary) Head, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Douglas P. (Sherry) Weber, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Jeffry J. Weber, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Patrick Weber

Grandchild – Jason Head

Grandchild – Nicholas Head

Grandchild – Maggie Head

Grandchild – Megan Weber

Grandchild – Kyle Weber

Grandchild – Colton Weber

Grandchild – Zachary Weber

Great Grandchild – Nathan Head

Great Grandchild – Dylan Head

Great Grandchild – Taylar Schonlaw

Great Grandchild – Aiden Schonlaw

Great Grandchild – Ella Head

Great Grandchild – Miles Head

Great Grandchild – Rory Webb

Great Grandchild – Ben Weber

Great Grandchild – Cora Mae Weber

Sister – Colleen Wilson, Roxana, IL

Sister In-Law – Jeanette Weber, Edwardsville, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Gustave “Pete” Weber

Mother – Ida J. Weber, nee Stahlhut

Wife – Leona A. Weber, nee Weber – Died 5/31/1983

Brother – Olin Weber

Brother – Kenneth Weber

Brother – Arthur Weber

Sister – Verona Tenick

Sister In-Law – Marjorie Weber

Brother In-Law – Donald Wilson

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL .

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL., with Rev. H.R. Curtis, officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.