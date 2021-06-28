Ralph A. Kohrmann, age 82, of Bartelso, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born September 30, 1938 in Bartelso, a son of the late Edward and Emma, nee Hollenkamp, Kohrmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Louie (Betty) Kohrmann, Virgil (Marge) Kohrmann, Fritz (Elsie) Kohrmann, Marcella (Steve) Kohnen, Vic (Bernita) Kohrmann, Joe (Rosie) Kohrmann, Rich Kohrmann, Elmer Kohrmann, and Robert Kohrmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin “Trix” and Annette “Netty”, nee Isaak, Erlinger; and brother-in-law, Charlie Wilken.

Surviving are his wife Janice, nee Erlinger, Kohrmann, of Bartelso, whom he married February 26, 1963 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso; children, Deanne (Tim) Norrenberns of Bartelso, Dawn (Denis) Lakenburges of Germantown, Dana (Tom) Beckmann of Bartelso, Ryan (Shelly) Kohrmann of Germantown, and Rob (Julia Wilkins Kohrmann) Kohrmann of Germantown; grandchildren, Nicholas Norrenberns and Connor (fiancée Abby Luebbers) Norrenberns, Nathan (Danielle) Lakenburges, Kyle (Lacey) Lakenburges, and Ali Lakenburges, Spencer (Alisha) Beckmann, Chloe (fiancé Logan Foppe) Beckmann, and Myah (friend Lucas Theising) Beckmann, Lane Kohrmann, Hayden Kohrmann, and Iyla Kohrmann; great-grandchildren, Rylyn and Calen Lakenburges, Jemmy Lakenburges, and Luke Beckmann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Blanche Kohrmann of Bartelso, Joyce Wilken of Breese, Shirley (Gary) Robben of Louisville, KY, and Ron (Pat) Erlinger of Mascoutah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army and later retired after 39 years from Mississippi River Transmissions Corp. (MRTC) in St. Jacob, where he was a Supervisor of the Natural Gas Pipeline. He was former volunteer firefighter for the Santa Fe Fire Protection District, a former Bartelso Village Trustee, and was on the committee for building the first baseball park in Bartelso. Ralph was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and Bartelso American Legion Post 976.

Ralph was always proud of his flower and vegetable gardens he planted annually, enjoyed assembling model airplanes and trains and later building out of LEGOS, reading books, reading about history, going to Boondocks daily, feeding treats to dogs in the Bartelso area, and taking morning and afternoon drives on the backroads around Bartelso and Germantown.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may by made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.